Apex court questions ‘odd-even’ logic

New Delhi: With the national capital facing severe air pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government about the “logic” behind the odd-even scheme and ordered it to produce data to prove that the road rationing plan reduces pollution.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and taxis would ply more during the odd-even scheme whereas pollution emissions from cars, especially petrol-run, was less as compared to taxis and auto rickshaws

“Cars create less pollution. What are you (Delhi) getting from this odd-even? What is the logic behind the odd-even scheme? Banning diesel vehicles we can understand, but what is the point of odd-even scheme,” Justice Arun Mishra said.

The bench has sought the data or records from the Delhi Government by Friday to prove that the odd-even scheme has reduced pollution in Delhi, even as autos/taxis and two-wheelers continue to ply on the roads.

The next date of hearing in the case is November 6.

The odd-even scheme, which entails cars with even last digits to run on even days and with odd last digits to run on odd days of the month, will be in force from November 4-15. (IANS)