Bayern Munich sack coach Niko Kovac

Berlin: Bayern Munich on Sunday sacked coach Niko Kovac, a day after the German champions suffered a historic 5-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt — their worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade.

“FC Bayern Munich have relieved head coach Niko Kovac of his duties,” the club said in a statement. The “mutual decision” was taken following talks with club president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Kovac himself. “The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action,” said Rummenigge. “We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season’s double win.” Assistant coach Hansi Flick will take charge of the team “until further notice”, the statement added. The 48-year-old former Croatia international said it was the right move for the side who sit in fourth place in the table after a series of disappointing matches.

Bayern will play a Champions League match against Olympiakos on Wednesday before facing their biggest rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German top-flight on Saturday.

Saturday’s hammering by Eintracht was the club’s worst league defeat since a humiliating drubbing at Wolfsburg by the same scoreline in April 2009. A 10-man Bayern was shredded by Eintracht after defender Jerome Boateng was sent off in the ninth minute, and leaving Kovac’s future at the club hanging in the balance. “I know how this business works — I am not naive,” Kovac told reporters after the match. Bayern have won only five of their last 10 Bundesliga matches, leaving them with 18 points — four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach. (AFP)