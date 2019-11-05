KHNAM youth wing opposes job recruitment sans written test

SHILLONG: The state youth wing of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) sent a memorandum to the director of Community and Rural Development Department opposing to the department’s move to conduct only the personal interview sans any written test for recruitment.

President of state youth wing KHNAM, Thomas Passah pointed out that department had notified an advertisement inviting application from genuine citizens of India who are desirous to apply for recruitment to the positions in the Directorate of Community and Rural Development with the last date for submission of application being November 28, 2019, and total number of vacancy as 6 (six).

“With respect to the decision of the department to include only the ‘Personal Interview’ as a selection process for the subject post, is highly questionable asserting that personal interview will not be the only criteria to know whether a person is fit for the job or not,” the youth wing of KHNAM said.

In the memorandum to the Director, the KHNAM registered a strong objection to making only the personal interview as the only selection procedure for selection of candidate(s) for the subject post.

“We demand that the advertisement be changed and selection procedures be changed to only “Written Test” failing which it would become clear that back-door entry and nepotism is being attempted by the Department and the Government”, Passah said.

He urged the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to intervene on the matter and suggest for change of selection process for appointment to Group D, C post in State Government wherein personal interview be done away to eliminate corruption.

Passah stated that the Central Government had implemented the same since 2016 and for the betterment of the state of the youth similar steps needs to be followed.