Dumping waste into rivers and streams in SWGH banned

AMPATI: In order to prevent the public from dumping waste materials and polluting the rivers and streams in South West Garo Hills, the District Magistrate, Ramkumar S has issued an order recently under section 144 CrPC prohibiting the dumping of all waste materials into the streams and rivers of the district with immediate effect.

The order was issued in keeping with the direction of National Green Tribunal (NGT)for supervision of solid waste management and cleanliness of rivers and streams in Garo Hills region as also to sensitize the public of their responsibility to maintain cleanliness and to keep the environment fit for future generations.

As per the order, any person found violating the provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 would be penalized under Sec 45(A) of Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The order also stated that all members of the public and market committees are required to maintain proper segregation of waste in coordination with Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) officials and maintain cleanliness in their respective localities, market places and avoid dumping plastic waste and other materials directly to the nearby rivers and streams.