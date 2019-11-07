A biography on legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar

Bollywood acting legend Sanjeev Kumar’s official biography is in the works with Reeta Gupta attached to write with the actor’s nephew Uday Jariwala.

Kumar, whose real name was Haribhai Jariwala, is considered one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema with films such as Dastak, Koshish, Aandhi, Sholay, Mausam and Angoor among many other.

The actor excelled in playing older men characters but died at a relatively young age of 47 on November 6, 1985 due to his congenital heart condition.

The book is expected to be ready by Kumar's 35th death anniversary in November 2020. Gupta said Kumar's story deserves not only a book but also a movie/web-series.