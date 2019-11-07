Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

Crime update

By By Our Reporter

Robbed
Salseng Momin lodged a complaint that on November 4 around 6:15 pm, while he, along with one Mingsram K Marak, were traveling in a vehicle (ML-07B-6256), unidentified miscreants in camouflage dress armed with AK-47, SLR and pistol, at Thapa Darengchi area, North Garo Hills, snatched Rs. 12,000 and mobile phones from them and fled away.
Siban Ch Marak lodged a complaint that on November 1, unknown miscreants stole his three-wheeler vehicle (ML-08F-5567), which was parked at Civil Hospital compound, Tura, West Garo Hills.

Assault
On the night of November 3, a group of people assaulted one 30-year-old person viz., Kuren Momin (suspected to be mentally unstable) of Bherbari, Mendipathar, Assam at Dokongsi village market, North Garo Hills. As a result, the victim sustained injuries and was shifted to PHC Resubelpara. Later, on being discharged from the PHC, he was handed over to his relatives.

You might also like More from author
Comments

MDN728x90

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!