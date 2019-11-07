Crime update

Robbed

Salseng Momin lodged a complaint that on November 4 around 6:15 pm, while he, along with one Mingsram K Marak, were traveling in a vehicle (ML-07B-6256), unidentified miscreants in camouflage dress armed with AK-47, SLR and pistol, at Thapa Darengchi area, North Garo Hills, snatched Rs. 12,000 and mobile phones from them and fled away.

Siban Ch Marak lodged a complaint that on November 1, unknown miscreants stole his three-wheeler vehicle (ML-08F-5567), which was parked at Civil Hospital compound, Tura, West Garo Hills.

Assault

On the night of November 3, a group of people assaulted one 30-year-old person viz., Kuren Momin (suspected to be mentally unstable) of Bherbari, Mendipathar, Assam at Dokongsi village market, North Garo Hills. As a result, the victim sustained injuries and was shifted to PHC Resubelpara. Later, on being discharged from the PHC, he was handed over to his relatives.