DC’s efforts bring Digital Transformation Award to SWGH  

TURA: The district of South West Garo Hills under Ramkumar S as the Deputy Commissioner has bagged the Governance Now Digital Transformation Award 2019 in recognition for its efforts to usher in the data driven governance in the district.

The award was received on behalf of the district by Deputy Commissioner, Ramkumar S during the 3rd Digital Transformation Summit held at The Lalit in New Delhi on Wednesday.

South West Garo Hills under the initiative of the Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S had embarked upon a data driven governance model in the district since January 2019 with Health, Education, Nutrition and Rural Development as some of the important areas of intervention. The initiative paid off with Governance Now recognizing the effort and awarding the Best District to South West Garo Hills for Digital Transformation under Health category. Along with the Deputy Commissioner, Medical Officer of Mahendraganj CHC, Dr Pringprang D Shira and ANM of Gopinathkilla Sub-Centre, Dipali Marak were also present during the awards ceremony.

Under the data driven governance model, the district Health team with the support of the District Administration worked towards improving the institutional deliveries in the district with the introduction of mobile application Sangrah and Sankalp by the Deputy Commissioner. This has not only led to the improvement in the system of institutional delivery but also towards improvement in functioning of health facilities as well as implementation of health programmes in the district.

With the vision and guidance of Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, the model in South West Garo Hills district is being scaled up to the entire State under the name MOTHER – Meghalaya Outcome oriented Transformation in Health Education and Rural Development.