KSU hands over WhatsApp group member to police

SHILLONG: KSU members on Wednesday night caught one person from Mawprem who allegedly posted communal statements in the WhatsApp group “United for Equality”.

KSU president Lambok Marngar informed that they caught one member of the WhatsApp group from Mawprem area and handed him over to Jhalupara police outpost.

Later, the KSU members also shouted slogans in the area and dispersed. Security was immediately strengthened in the area.

The KSU president said they are also looking for other members of the group which was created with the sole purpose of inciting communal tension.An FIR has already been filed against the WhatsApp group.