Meghalaya Governor’s office in dark over amended Residents’ Act

SHILLONG: The Governor Secretariat is yet to receive any papers regarding the Cabinet’s decision of passing the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety Act in the form of an ordinance.

Secretary to the Governor, Pravin Bakshi said that the Governor’s Secretariat was

unable to comment anything on the Ordinance because no such papers had so far been received in the Governor’s Secretariat.

“Obviously there cannot be any Ordinance without the assent of the Governor. ” Bakshi said.

It may be mentioned that the State Cabinet last week approved the amendments to the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety Act which makes it mandatory for outsiders who intends to stay in Meghalaya for more than 24 hours to register himself.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Prestone Tynsong said that the Government earlier said that the Act would come into immediate effect once the Governor approves the Bill.

He said that once the Bill was sent to the Governor, he would go through it and if he has any queries, he would send and once the Act is approved, the Government would also draft the rules for the Act.

The focal point of MRRSA, 2016 was about tenants where instructions were issued to landlords to register them but with the new Bill, everyone who intends to visit the state will have to register themselves.

The non-tribals, who are permanent residents of the state, will not come under the purview of the new amended Act.