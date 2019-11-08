Army Chief visits Nagaland, EC headquarter

GUWAHATI: General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Spear Corps at Dimapur, Kohima and Headquarter of Eastern Command (EC) at Kolkata on November 7 and 8, according to a Defence communique.

The Army Chief had detailed discussion with Senior Military and Civil Officials including Chairman Cease Fire Monitoring Group and the Governor on the security situation in Nagaland, along the borders and possible way ahead. The Army Chief discussed security situation in Nagaland and apprised the Hon’ble Governor of the actions being taken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with civilian agencies, in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and along the Indo-Myanmar border.

At Rangapahar Military Station the Army Chief interacted with officers and men and exhorted them to continue working for the cause of the organisation.

The General during his visit also interacted with officers and soldiers of Headquarter at Eastern Command at Kolkata on Nov 8, 2019. He praised them for their professionalism and exhorted the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication to overcome all challenges in the future. The Chief of Army Staff appreciated the high standards of operational readiness and expressed his confidence over the capability of the formations in the Eastern Command theatre.