KHADC sets Nov 30 deadline for submission of forms by traders

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh said tribal and non-tribal vendors who have not yet taken the respective forms, are to approach the KHADC from Monday with November 30 being the deadline to submit completed forms attached with necessary documents and photographic evidence of their vending space.

Addressing the press on Friday, he said that the process of registration has already started and informed that non-tribal vendors are to take the forms from the Trade Department of the KHADC while tribal vendors are to take the forms from the Enforcement Department of the KHADC. He informed that no other forms would be entertained after November 30.

He stressed that the KHADC would continue with its drive to curb illegal hawking by monitoring that non-tribal vendors get a vending license while Khasi vendors need to get their registration from the KHADC.

He pointed out that vending licenses for non-tribal vendors and registration of tribal vendors would not be issued randomly as the Council would be guided by certain parameters while discharging its task pertaining to hawkers.

“There are certain parameters that guide the Council while issuing vending license and to accept the registration forms. The Council will assess the applications before approving and check that there is no obstacle to movement of pedestrians, it should conform to health standards and it should be a legal trade”, Lyngdoh said.