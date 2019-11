By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Excise staff of East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, during the month of September, detected 34 cases and seized 134.85 litres of ID liquor and 56.090 litres of IMFL during its continued drive against illicit liquor in restaurants/stalls in town and outskirts.

In this connection, 27 persons were arrested under the Excise Act. The cases are under investigation.