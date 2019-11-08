Ri Bhoi school dedicates a day to children

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH: St. Francis D’Assisi Higher Secondary School, Umbir in Umiam conducted a one-day programme called ‘Kids Day Celebration’ on Thursday, dedicated for the children of the school.

Local legislator of Umsning constituency, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong was the chief guest along with the guest of honour Aloysius Joseph, CMSI, Principal John Dungdung, among others.

Speaking at the programme, Jason asked the students to be dedicated to a goal in life and strive to become hard working and disciplined.

During the day, Jason also handed over awards to the students who bagged prizes in different categories of the event.

On the occasion, school students showcased traditional dances of various tribes of Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh besides fashion show and dances by toddlers.