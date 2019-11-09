Faleiro worst AICC in-charge, says Prestone

SHILLONG: As many Congress leaders in the state are waiting to join other parties in the state, NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday attacked AICC general secretary in-charge of Meghalaya Luizinho Faleiro calling him the worst in-charge for having failed to take care of the 19 Congress MLAs and the widening crack within the state Congress.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Tynsong said the statement made by Faleiro that Congress MLAs joining other parties are fools, did more harm than good for the party.

Tynsong said, “Now it seems the Congress Legislature Party is broken. If he cannot handle the 19 MLAs, how can he even talk about the entire state”.

“They have 19 and it seems these 19 are not on the same page and have a lot of division among themselves.

I think I would like to ask Faleiro what you have done. Are you not the worst general secretary in-charge of Meghalaya?” he added.

On the statement of Faleiro on MDA being penniless, Tynsong said, “I would like to request him to come and sit with me. I want to show him the sanctions we got from the central government, how many thousand crores of rupees we have received and I will only tell him about the road sector and will not talk about education or other sectors”.

Informing that the works for many projects have already started and the people of the state know about it, Tynsong said, “I am not concerned about Faleiro as he will be here for one or two days and will just listen to his friends and make comments. But you need to find the truth and reality before making such allegations”.

On the reports of Congress MLAs waiting to get the requisite numbers to avoid the anti-defection law and join parties like the NPP and the BJP, Tynsong said, “If they come, the door is 24/7 open but they need to meet the criteria laid down by the Constitution of India”.