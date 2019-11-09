Govt asks MMTC to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion

NEW DELHI: As part of the government’s drive to boost imports to control the rising onion prices, the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) has asked MMTC, India’s foreign trade enterprise, to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has written to MMTC on Saturday informing it of the CoS decision. MMTC has been asked to ensure that the imported onion is available for distribution during the period November 15-December 15.

The Ministry said the situation is likely to be reviewed periodically in meetings of inter-ministerial committee and committee of secretaries any changes would be incorporated.

The CoS also decided that NAFED will be the counterpart agency to receive and domestically dispose of the stock of onion.

IANS