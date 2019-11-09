‘Imran Khan should step down and go home’

Islamabad: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should tender his resignation and go home, as there was no need of any further negotiations on the issue of his anti-government ‘Azadi March’.

He made it clear on Thursday that there was no more need for any negotiations saying that the government team should stop going and coming without any meaningful dialogue, The News International reported.

“You should bring resignation of the Prime Minister when you come for talks,” he said while addressing the participants of the sit-it.

Rehman however, welcomed the statement of DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor that role of the armed forces has always been neutral in general elections and political matters.

“The DG ISPR says that the armed forces are neutral and we welcome his statement.”

Rehman, on the occasion, also announced to hold a ‘Seerat Conference’ to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet at the same venue on Saturday afternoon.

Rehman is leading the massive ‘Azadi March’, which entered the eighth day on Thursday.

The protesters are demanding Khan’s resignation, accusing him of rigging the 2018 general elections. (IANS)