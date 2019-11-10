Assam-Meghalaya border talks within this year

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The high level meeting between Assam and Meghalaya on the inter-state boundary row will be held either in November or December.

Informing this, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has already written a letter to Assam Chief Minister requesting him to hold the meeting either in Shillong or Assam.

Stating that the issue is very important, he said in all likelihood, the meeting will take place in November end or December.

He added that Meghalaya long time back had submitted replies to a list of the queries and justification to the claims of areas under Assam.

“However, Assam government has not responded to the claims of the Meghalaya government till now,’’ he said.

The chief ministerial level talks between Assam and Meghalaya to discuss the interstate boundary row has been long due.

The boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya took ugly turn earlier this year when the house of the Secretary of Hima Nongspung in

New Balakhowa village in Ri Bhoi district was ransacked by a group of people from Assam and the secretary was also arrested and lodged in Assam jail for few days.

There are twelve areas of difference between Assam and Meghalaya and despite several rounds of talks at various levels over the years, the solution still remains elusive.