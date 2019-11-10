Flowericious

Golden shower blooms in summer but only a few know the flowers of the tree can be used in several recipes. It is a tropical tree and can grow up to 40 ft tall. Dr Anjana Kannankara shares some of the unique recipes with golden shower flowers as a key ingredient.

Golden shower crispies

Ingredients

A handful of fresh flowers

3 cups of gram flour

4 finely chopped green chillies

1/2 teaspoon of ajwain (caraway seeds)

Finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Water for batter

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Direction

Wash the flowers thoroughly. Mix all the ingredients into a thick batter. Heat oil in a pan and drop small portions of the batter into it for deep frying till golden brown and crispy. Serve hot, preferably with green chutney or ketchup.

Herbal tea

Ingredients

10-12 fresh or dried flowers

1 cup of water

Tea leaves optional

Honey

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Direction

Boil water in a pan. Turn off the heat and add flowers and tea leaves if opting for that. Pour the contents into a glass pot and cover with a tight lid. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Strain and add lemon juice and honey. It can be served hot or cold.

Fresh flower salad

Ingredients

1 cup of fresh flowers

1 cup of diced mixed fruits or vegetables

2 green chillies

10-12 mint leaves

For dressing

4 teaspoons of sour cream

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of honey or sugar

2 teaspoons of olive oil

Salt to balance the taste

Direction

Place the diced vegetables or fruits of your choice with the cleaned flowers in a glass bowl. Add crushed or thinly sliced chillies and mint leaves. Prepare the dressing by mixing all ingredients well into a smooth paste. Add the dressing to the salad and toss well. Serve immediately so that the flowers are fresh.

The golden shower flowers can also be used for making perfume. So add a new home-made

fragrance to your beauty care collection.

Ingredients

2 cups of fresh golden shower flowers

2 cups of distilled water

Direction

Wash the flowers thoroughly. Pour distilled water into a heavy-bottomed pot and heat till just below the boiling point and then add the flowers. Let it simmer for around two hours, checking periodically to make sure that the pot has not run out of water. Turn off the heat and cool the contents. Strain contents through a fine cloth to remove the solid pieces. Pour the clear liquid into an empty perfume bottle.

(The author is director, TGL Foundation, & Editor, Anthropology Today — The International Journal)