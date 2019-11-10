HLC to have more meetings to settle Harijan Colony issue

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The High Level Committee (HLC) constituted by the state government after trouble broke out at Harijan Colony last year will have few more meetings before it finally submits its recommendations.

Informing this, Deputy Chief Minister and chairman of the committee Prestone Tynsong said the committee’s job was not easy as it had to see all the details right from the beginning and the committee had asked all the concerned departments to provide documents about the land at the colony.

“Now almost all the departments have more or less submitted their documents and so I think it may take us a few more sittings before we submit our recommendations to the government”, Tynsong said.

Tynsong added that it is a tough job for the committee to go into the history of the area and it was not easy as people think.

“Very soon we are going to sit again and we are on the job,” he said.

The HLC on a few occasions had asked the settlers to come forward and comply with the inventorisation process but the residents did not submit their details before the Shillong Municipal Board.

The HLC is mandated with the responsibility of examining all relevant records and documents relating to the residents of the area and recommend ways and means for relocation of the residents.