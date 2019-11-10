No respite from rain on Sunday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Shillong and other parts of the North East is likely to witness continuous rain even on Sunday as the region is bearing the impact of very severe cyclonic storm ‘bulbul’.

An IMD official said that it is likely to rain slightly on Sunday.

The last hourly update of the Indian Meteorological Department said that it is likely to weaken gradually and move Northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by late evening/night on Saturday.

Shillong witnessed continuous rain since Friday night.