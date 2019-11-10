Protesters demand House session to discuss Manipur’s integrity

Imphal/Kohima: People staged sit-in protests to demand protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity and convening of Assembly session to discuss impact of talks with Naga militants in Manipur.

Torch rallies were also carried out here on Saturday night. The rallies were largely peaceful.

Political parties like Congress and Left have demanded immediate Assembly session to discuss the burning issue.

Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has asked the government to pressurise the central government to reveal the details of agreement reached between the government and Naga militants.

Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh questioned the refusal of the BJP-led government to discuss the issue in the House.

He said that this is the time to set aside political differences and work together.

He appealed to the government to summon a special session so that the issue could be discussed threadbare.

People were apprehensive as large numbers of central forces have been sent to Manipur.

Security was beefed up as people were trying to storm residents of MLAs to demand special session.

Centre, Naga rebels urged to arrive at

‘logical’ solution

Nagaland’s opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Friday appealed to both the Centre and Naga insurgents to arrive at a “logical, acceptable and honourable” solution to the decades-old Naga insurgency.

Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Centre’s interlocutor for the ongoing talks with various warring Naga rebel groups — the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) and seven Naga National Political Groups (various Naga insurgent factions) — had said discussions to finalise the Naga accord continue, and the NSCN-IM had come on board.

“The NPF has appealed both the Indian government and the Naga negotiators to give space to each other by understanding each other’s difficulties and arrive to a logical, acceptable and honourable conclusion keeping in mind of the complex situation of the region and the world at large,” the NPF statement said.

The NPF reiterated that the top-most priority of the party is to work and assist in any possible manner on any approach for a peaceful solution of the Indo-Naga political issue.

Noting that NPF is tirelessly working as a facilitator role, the statement said, “The NPF delegation comprising of legislators and party leaders had met the leaders of both the NSCN (IM) and the 7 NNPGs at New Delhi and impressed upon both the groups to come together by burying all their differences and work out for the sake of the better Naga future and to work collectively for an honourable solution with the Indian government.”

On Thursday, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi had urged the ethnic Naga communities to come together in the spirit of forgive and forget and make new beginning towards unity, prosperity, development and brotherhood.

“Nagas were at the cusp of history as a new dawn has begun for a new era of peace, unity and prosperity,” Ravi said.

The NSCN-IM, too, has appealed to all its rival Naga groups to get on board the bus of Framework Agreement and be a part of the final solution in the greater interests of the people and peace and progress in the land.

“We reiterate our stand that we have forgiven the past mistakes of our brothers and sisters in different camps and that they should also forgive our past mistakes. Let this message of peace and unity among the Nagas be acceptable to all the Nagas, far and near. Unity for the historic tasks ahead is indispensable,” the NSCN-IM said. (Agencies)