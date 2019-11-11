Filmmakers rue absence of film policy, halls in state

SHILLONG: Absence of film policy and cinema halls in all the districts of the state are the hurdles that the filmmakers in Meghalaya face to excel in their profession.

Noted filmmakers from the North East have expressed concern over the issues affecting the film producers and directors of the state.

Several concerns were raised by the North East filmmakers during the three-day film festival held in the city under the banner Kelvin Cinema named after the first movie hall in the city started in 1926 and run by Jeevan Ram Goenka, the father of Shankar Lall Goenka.

Shankar Lall and Jeevan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Public Charitable Trust organised the festival. Filmmaker Dominic Sangma, whose MAAMA was the opening film of the festival on Thursday, said he had to struggle to arrange a hall to screen his movie in Tura as there were no cinema halls in any of the districts in Garo Hills.

He pointed out that every district of the state should have a cinema hall so that the film culture can grow.

Veteran filmmaker from Assam Manju Borah said Meghalaya should have a film policy as this will boost film making in the state.

According to internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das, it is good time for the North East since the works of many filmmakers are getting recognition outside the region and the country.

Another filmmaker from Assam, Bobby Sarma Baruah, said the filmmakers from the region can excel if they have passion despite the difficulties related to availing funds and getting technical persons.

Pradip Kurbah, director of Iewduh, which was the closing film of the festival on Saturday, agreed that there is a need to have a film policy in Meghalaya which will help the upcoming film makers.

Winners of short

film category

Nooreh, directed by Ashish Pandey, won the titles of best film, best cinematography, best editor and female actor.

Nooreh is an eight-year- old Kashmiri girl residing in a small village on the India-Pakistan border. Amid the cross firing at night, she realises that when she keeps awake, the firing stops and this secret is spread in the village.

Ghormua (A letter to Home) by Mukul Haloi won the title for best sound.

Ekaant by Sarthak Bhasin won best actor (male) award.

The best director award went to Payal Kapadia for her film And what is the Summer Saying.

The short films of two upcoming local filmmakers were also screened.

While Wither Me Away by EL Dhar deals with the plight of a couple, ‘Mouse trap’ by Anees A Noronha shows the sufferings of juvenile mine workers in coal mines in Meghalaya.