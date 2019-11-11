Iewduh to be screened from Nov 15 in Shillong cinemas

SHILLONG: The film Iewduh will be screened on November 15 for one week at Bijou and Anjalee Galleria cinemas at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm.

Addressing the press on Monday, one of the protagonists in the movie, Elmer War informed that the movie was set for an all-India release in Chandigarh, Pune, Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and all across the North East.

The director thanked the shopkeepers and owners in Iewduh at Busan Film Festival.

The film is set for two more film festivals — one in Goa and the other in Kerala Film Festival.

Sharing their experiences in the film while shooting, the crew recalled how they were surrounded by non-actors.

“The filming went smooth as we have done our rehearsal so that it will be easier. Iewduh shopkeepers were very united,” he said.