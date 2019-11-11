Incessant rain affects life in Tripura

Agartala: Incessant rain across the city here following the effects of cyclone “Bulbul” affected normal life severely.

The India Meteorological department’s (IMD) Agartala station said that the rainfall activity, which started from Saturday in some places of Tripura, would continue till Sunday.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm has been expected till this Sunday night.

The rainfall received in almost places of the state accompanied by wind speed at 30 to 40 km per hour.

Generally, cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is expected in several parts of Tripura tomorrow. There have been chances of the dropping of a minimum level of temperatures and expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius and onset of winter and cold feeling would be started once the sky is clear in next two days, weather forecast indicated.

The Airport Authority of India on Saturday cancelled as many as three flights-two Indigo and one Indian Airlines, which were scheduled to fly from Kolkata, due to cyclonic weather conditions in West Bengal.

However, the flight movement in the morning has resumed in Agartala-Kolkata route despite continuous rain. While Indian airlines sources indicated that they might run a special flight to carry the passengers of the cancelled aircraft last evening, Indigo said to accommodate the passengers in different flights in next three days. (UNI)