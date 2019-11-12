13 injured as two trains collide

Hyderabad: Two slow-moving trains collided at Kacheguda Railway station here on Monday, leaving 13 people injured including a driver who was trapped in his badly mangled cabin, officials said.

The Lingampalli-Falaknuma multi-modal transport system (MMTS) and the Kurnool-Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express (17028) collided, resulting in injuries to 12 passengers after the MMTS train apparently overshot the signal, South Central Railway officials said. The driver of the MMTS train, who sustained severe injuries, was trapped in his cabin, which was badly mangled, and efforts were on to rescue him, they said, adding oxygen and other life-saving medical aid were being provided to him.

A senior official of the SCR said they were using cutters to rescue the driver. “Six coaches of the MMTS service and three coaches of the Hundry Express have been damaged.

The 12 passengers were rushed to Osmania General Hospital, of whom two were discharged,” the SCR said in a press release.

Senior officials of the SCR, along with medical and accident relief vans, undertook relief and restoration work, it said.

Following the accident, one train was cancelled and another was diverted while five more have been partially cancelled. Padmavathy, a woman passenger of the MMTS, said the commuters felt a big jolt as the train was nearing Kacheguda station. (PTI)