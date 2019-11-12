Galaxy S11 tipped to come in 3 sizes, 5 variants

An American tech blogger has claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be available in three screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one.

Evan Blass also claimed that there would be five variants in total that all sport curved-edge displays. On the part of connectivity, the two small variants of the smartphone will come in 5G and LTE, whereas the largest 6.7-inch variant will be 5G only, GSMArena reported on Sunday.

Earlier, famed leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Galaxy S11 would not use the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that it launched earlier this year, but would instead utilise an upgraded second-gen sensor.

Opting for a second-gen version of Samsung’s 108MP lens would also make sense, since the original version has on a Xiaomi handset first, so it won’t be a totally new thing by the time the Samsung Galaxy S11 launches.

As per a recent report, Galaxy S11 would arrive in the third week of February 2020 and the launch event is said to take place in San Francisco. (IANS)