Impulse NGO Network receives Sat Paul Mittal National Award

GUWAHATI: The Sat Paul Mittal National Award Committee of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust has chosen Shillong-based Impulse NGO Network for the ‘Sat Paul Mittal National Award’ for the year 2019 in Institutional Category for rendering outstanding service to humanity.

Impulse NGO Network has been conferred this prestigious award for the organization’s “untiring efforts in the field of unsafe migration, exploitation and human trafficking in north- east India”, according to a Press communique issued by the organisation on Tuesday.

The award, which is shared by another awardee, carries an amount of Rs 2,50,000/- each, a memento and a citation. On behalf of Impulse NGO Network, Ms. Rosanna Lyngdoh, Co-Founder, Board Director, and Mr. A.G. Kharbhih, Co-Founder, Board Director received the award on 11th November, 2019, from Union Minister For Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar, and Mr. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman and Group CEO, Bharti Enterprises, at Pandey Auditorium in Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust in Ludhiana.

The Sat Paul National Award was instituted by the Nehru Kender Trust in 1992, in the fond memory of its founder President, Late Shri Sat Paul Mittal who worked all through his life with a single minded devotion for the uplift of the poor and the downtrodden.

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust was found in 1983 to propagate the ideologies of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Following the footsteps of its founder Shri Mittal, the Trust is actively involved in helping the poor and weaker sections of the society with a special focus on education, and in giving away several scholarships and awards to individual(s)/institution(s) every year for rendering outstanding service to humanity.

With the vision ‘A WORLD WITHOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND EXPLOITATION’ Impulse NGO Network (INGON) has worked passionately and relentlessly to reduce human trafficking for exploitation by empowering, engaging, and expanding their network of partners by using the Impulse Model.

Impulse NGO Network, a 26 year old organization’s efforts against human trafficking expand across the eight states of North-East India, North Bengal and have scaled the Impulse Model even across the borders, to countries like Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Ms. Rosanna Lyngdoh, Co-Founder and Board Director of Impulse NGO Network, has assisted and implemented a range of projects supported by UNODC, UNIFEM, UNICEF, NACO, as well as the State and Central Governments – including combating child trafficking, HIV and AIDS awareness, adolescent health, and livelihood support of rural artisans.

Mr. A.G. Kharbhih (Bahrit), Founding Board Director of Impulse NGO Network, has played a fundamental role in the birth of Impulse NGO Network by managing finance related issues and Marketing linkages for the rural livelihood initiative for the last 22 years.