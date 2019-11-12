Maharashtra Governor recommends President’s rule

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended Presidents rule in the state after political parties failed to form government.

Koshyari submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind stating that he was satisfied that Maharashtra government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution.

“The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari having been satisfied that as the government of the state of Maharashtra can not be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provision of Article 356 of the Constitution,” said Raj Bhawan in a statement.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena’s stand to not join them in the efforts.

In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats, and along with its pre-poll alliance partner Shiv Sena was in a comfortable position to form government. The Shiv Sena, however, with 56 members refused to join the BJP in forming a government, insisting on rotational chief ministership.

The Shiv Sena has since been trying to form government on its own with the help of the Congress and the NCP, which had won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari invited BJP first to form the government on Saturday, but after the saffron party said it was not in a position to show majority, he invited Shiv Sena to form government on Sunday. The Shiv Sena, however, could not present support of adequate number of MLAs during their 24-hour time period.

Subsequently, Koshyari invited NCP to form the government in the state on Monday evening giving a deadline of 8 p.m. today for submission of adequate support of MLAs.

IANS