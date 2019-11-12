Over 100 Garoland supporters to stage dharna in New Delhi

TURA: As many as 140 supporters of the Garoland State Movement Committee are heading to New Delhi, next week, to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the bifurcation of the state of Meghalaya and the creation of a separate Garoland state.

“We are going ahead with our travel to the national capital where we shall undertake a sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar from 11 AM to 2 PM on November 28th. The voice of the people of Garo Hills who have been crying for a separate state for decades needs to be heard,” said GSMC chairman Nikman Ch Marak.

He added that the protestors would wear their traditional Garo tribal attire and would also include a sizable number of women supporters.

The GSMC, which, since the last few years, has been spearheading the separate state movement is seeking the state and the central government to hold talks on the issue.

“Each time we raise our statehood demand both the state and centre throw the buck on each other. But everyone knows that the two, Shillong and New Delhi, play a role in deciding the issue since the state has to first pass a resolution and send to the central government which in turn accepts the same and forwards to the President of India for his assent,” clarified GSMC’s Nikman Marak.

The leaders of the movement have expressed their disappointment with successive governments for refusing to table the demand of the Garos in the state assembly and the centre, recalling past events.

“The ANVC outfit fought for a separate Garoland state but their demand was not heeded. The oldest political party Garo National Council and the Khasi Hills based regional party HSPDP jointly demanded bifurcation of the state but even then nothing happened. We are seeking concrete steps for a final solution,” stated the Garoland State Movement Committee as they prepare for the long haul.