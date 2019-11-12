Shiv Sena moves SC against guv’s decision

NEW DELHI : The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision not to extend the 24-hour time period given to the party to show its majority in order to form the government.

The party sought quashing of the order of the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, which it described as “arbitrary” and “malafide”.

The plea seeks declaring the action of the Governor as unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio, and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

IANS