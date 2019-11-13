Banteidor named acting PDF president

SHILLONG: People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president Ivanlumlang Marbaniang has relinquished his post and will now be chairman while Cabinet Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh has been unanimously elected as the acting president.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Marbaniang said he handed over responsibility to Lyngdoh as he is burdened with other matters.

“There is no other pressure and we will work as a team”, he said adding that it was not a hasty decision.

Cabinet Minister and PDF MLA Hamlet Dohling said that the party wanted Marbaniang to continue but honoured his decision to hand over the reins.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh said that the decision of Marbaniang was a shock to the party. As for the post of chairman, he said that it is equivalent to the post of president.

The full-fledged president will be elected next year at the party’s general council meeting.

Suggestion for financial crisis

Asked on the financial crisis in the state, Lyngdoh said the party often speaks with the chief minister and the deputy chief minister on the financial crisis in the state and the party discusses and gives suggestions to the government on the finances.

“The PDF will suggest, consult with the CM on finances of the state. Besides, the economy is down globally”, he said adding that the CM has his own advisors.