DJ Snake to be back in India

French DJ Snake, who was in Mumbai earlier this year, is set to be back in India for the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 as they return to Goa this year. The artiste, popular for songs such as Lean on, Let me love you and Taki Taki, will perform songs from his new album Carte Blanche for the first time in India. “I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive. It is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I always like to learn when I travel and that was incredible,” DJ Snake said. “India has been a huge influence on my music and ‘Magenta Riddim’ from my album was inspired from there and the video shot there,” he added. The Sunburn festival will begin from December 27. (IANS)