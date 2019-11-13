Garoland supporters to stage dharna in New Delhi

TURA: As many as 140 supporters of the Garoland State Movement Committee are heading to New Delhi next week to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding bifurcation of Meghalaya and creation of a separate Garo state.

“We are going ahead with our travel to the national capital where we shall undertake a sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar from 11 am to 2 pm on November 28. The voice of the people of Garo Hills who have been crying for a separate state for decades needs to be heard,” said GSMC chairman Nikman Ch Marak.

He added that the protesters would wear traditional Garo tribal attire and would also include a sizable number of women.

The GSMC which has been spearheading the separate state movement, is seeking the state and the central government to hold talks on the issue.

“Each time we raise our statehood demand both the state and Centre pass the buck at each other. But everyone knows that the two, Shillong and New Delhi, play a role in deciding the issue since the state has to first pass a resolution and send it to the central government which in turn accepts the same and forwards to the President of India for his assent,” clarified Marak.

The leaders of the movement have expressed their disappointment with successive governments for refusing to table the demand of the Garos in the state assembly and the Centre, recalling past events.

“The ANVC fought for a separate Garo state but their demand was not heeded. The oldest political party Garo National Council and the Khasi Hills-based HSPDP jointly demanded bifurcation of the state but even then nothing happened. We are seeking concrete steps for a final solution,” stated the Garoland State Movement Committee as they prepare for the long haul.