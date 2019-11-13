Manpower shortage affects coal ban enforcement

SHILLONG: Manpower shortage has affected the enforcement of ban on coal mining and transportation of coal.

This was discussed in the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday via video conference with the deputy commissioners of all districts along with officials.

In the review meeting held with the officials of the departments of Mining and Geology and Home (Police) to discuss issues relating to mining and enforcement, the officials cited lack of manpower to cover multiple exit points at the border with Assam.

The officials of the Mining and Geology department have sought the help of the Police department to assist the enforcement personnel to effectively man the exit points and also provide security during raids and inspections especially in areas deemed sensitive.

The chief minister has called for strict vigilance by personnel of the concerned departments and better coordination between the district administration and the police department.

He also suggested strategic placement of manpower and technological intervention like QR coded challans, CCTV surveillance and among other steps for strict monitoring to deter illegal activities so that there will be effective collection of revenue.