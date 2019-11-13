Reds win Shillong Premier League after 3-year gap

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC deservedly won the Shillong Premier League Championship 2019 on Tuesday after defeating Ryntih Sports Club by 4-0 at the JN Stadium Shillong.

Shillong Lajong thereby drew curtain in the season at the top of the Shillong Premier League table with 27 points from 12 games. They won a total of 8 matches, drew 3 and lost 1.

Lajong’s first goal was scored by Amon Lepcha in the 13th minute from close range after a corner kick routine.The Lajong youngsters followed the touchline instructions from their Spanish Coach, Jose Carlos and continued to display attacking football and were hungry for more goals.

Their efforts paid off in the 38th minute when Freestar Kharbyngar picked the ball put into the box by Mahesh Singh and put it past the oncoming goalkeeper to double the lead.

Ryntih had a couple of opportunities but Lajong’s Goalkeeper, Neithovilie Chalieu had an excellent performance denying all the efforts of the attackers.

Lajong were very quick to score their third goal at the beginning of the second half. Donbok sprinted from the left and took a shot which rebounded off the goalkeeper’s gloves kindly to Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi who converted comfortably from close range in the 46th minute.

Ryntih Sports Club who are making their SPL debut this season, worked very hard to get back in the match but were not able to convert their chances into goals.

As the game approached full time, Shillong Lajong were awarded a penalty after a handball was spotted inside the box.

Mahesh Singh stepped up to take the penalty in the 90th minute. The match ended 4-0 in favour of Lajong thereby earning themselves the SPL 2019 Championship.

This was the first SPL title for Lajong since 2016 and restores them as the top club in Shillong.

Shillong Lajong Football Club is an Indian professional football club which is based in Shillong, Meghalaya, India and plays in the Indian I-League. The club was established in 1983 with the prime objective of improving the declining standard of football in the state, and to spot, train and nurture local talent. In the local Khasi language Lajong translates to “our own”.

Headquartered in Shillong, Lajong has access to the largest student population in the North-East and hence the football talent right from a young age. Lajong is under professional management and has a strong fan base across the North-East, which is being actively developed.

In 2009, Lajong FC joined the I-League 2nd Division which is the second highest national league in India.

On the other hand, the Shillong Premier League is an association football league in India. It started with 8 teams in 2010.