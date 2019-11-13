Workshop on Grassroots Innovation Dialogue held in Tura

TURA: A One Day Workshop on Grassroots Innovation Dialogue for Grassroots Innovation and Traditional Knowledge was organized by Community Led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP) on Wednesday at Extension Training Centre, Dakopgre in Tura. The programme was organized to sensitize the line departments, VNRMC, Civil Societies and other Traditional bodies on Grassroots Innovation Fund available under CLLMP and to enable the District Innovators Committee to shortlist the eligible Traditional Knowledge Holders and Innovators that will be provided financial assistance through the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills and Chairman District Innovation Committee Ram Singh said that there are a lot of grassroot champions in rural areas performing different activities such as cleaning drives, plantation and preservation of water bodies, segregation of waste on their own which needs to be identified, encouraged and brought to the forefront to show their efforts to the people. Appreciating these activities of the people, he urged the line departments to share knowledge based ideas with them so that they can create better innovative idea for sustainable natural resource management.

Assistant Manager, Knowledge Management, CLLMP Evanylla Marbaniang in her power point presentation explained in detail about the guidelines, types of eligible Innovations based on eco-friendly natural resource management, Innovation Dialogue which provides a platform for shortlisted individuals, groups and organizations to present their ideas and innovations. She also informed that the shortlisted innovators of the region who fulfil the eligibility criteria of the Grassroots Innovation will be financially supported with Grassroots Innovation fund of Rs 1 lakh to about 5 lakhs.

Further she informed that the CLLMP is supported by the World Bank and aims to strengthen community Led natural Resource Management based on a landscape approach in Meghalaya implemented by Meghalaya Basin Development Agency (MBDA) for a period of five years from 2018 to 2023 which is meant to address the growing environmental challenges , degradation, climate change in the region.

During the programme, a few Innovators of the region of whom included Cryspil K Sangma who makes various kinds of traditional necklaces, dresses, bags, etc from waste paper, Daisy Christine Momin, a National Awardee for Excellence in Fashion Design who makes traditional terracotta ornaments, dried gourd ear-rings and other items including scarves from organic dyes, dakmandas and other traditional items made in loin looms, etc, Sengmitchi C Marak who recently passed out from National Skill Training Institute in Fashion Technology and makes traditional earrings from dakmanda and Dewal M Sangma who carves and plays A∙chik traditional Musical Instruments and also conducts short term classes on carving and teaching musical instruments for students of NEHU, Tura campus displayed their products and innovations at the workshop.



