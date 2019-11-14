Assault victim’s family disputes Assam police claim

TURA: The family of the Garo girl who was assaulted in Guwahati, Assam on November 10 has refuted the claim by Assam police that it was unaware of any such incident or complaint lodged at Dispur Police Station.

According to the victim’s family, an FIR was filed in the same police station on the night of the incident, a copy of which has also been submitted to this office.

According to the victim’s family, an SI identified as Arun Baruah was in charge of investigating the assault case and they suspect that he might have been responsible for keeping the incident under wraps.