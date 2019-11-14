CAB may bring unrest, warns Cong

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not pass the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the interest of peace and harmony in the North East and the rest of the country.

Sawkmie also said it would be wise on the part of the Centre not to pass the CAB during the upcoming session of the Parliament.

“People of the country have listened to the request made by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to be calm when the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on Ayodhya.

“All went well and the people accepted the appeal made by the government”, Sawkmie said.

According to Sawkmie, to avoid any unrest in the North East and elsewhere in the country, the CAB should not be brought back.