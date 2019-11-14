Cabinet yet to approve Excise Act amendment

SHILLONG: The state Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday, could not approve the proposed amendment to the Excise Rules which is aimed at enhancing revenue collection.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the Cabinet could not adopt the amendment of the rules since the suggestions made need to be incorporated.

“The Cabinet will again meet tomorrow (Thursday) to finalise the proposed amendment of the rules,” Conrad Sangma said.

He said that the Cabinet also discussed the need to improve revenue generation of the different departments for which the government is adopting fresh measures.

He also said once the new rules are inserted then there will be a jump in the revenue collection.

Asked if the state government is contemplating to legalise wine making in Meghalaya, the chief minister said that the government will examine that matter.

“We are now tackling the bigger challenge to plug the loopholes that are there in the system. Other issues for expansion of other sources of revenue will be examined later,” he added.