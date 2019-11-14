DC directs horti, agri depts to target small farmers

TURA: Horticulture and Agriculture departments from South West Garo Hills have been directed to target small and marginal farmers in the district who require help and support instead of rich influential farmers who own large plots of agricultural land.

A direction to this effect was given by Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S while reviewing the monthly report submitted by the District Horticulture Officer of Ampati, MN Sangma during the DC’s systematic review meeting on Tuesday.

It was conducted for Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperative and AH & Veterinary departments.

The meet has been conducted in the district regularly since February.

Expressing his concern the DC said, “Why is it always the rich and influential farmers having large areas of agricultural lands who are invariably selected as beneficiaries of various schemes being implemented by these departments? It is always the same person who gets all the benefits, the power tillers and the same person will also be a secretary of different village committees.

“Such is the case everywhere in India and there is always a huge gap between the rich and the poor in all rural areas” he added and appealed to the concerned officers to look at small marginal farmers while identifying beneficiaries for horticulture and agricultural schemes so that they can bring about a difference in their lives.

Ramkumar S also expressed his disappointment over the lack of activities on the part of cooperative department and directed the cooperative officials of the district to conduct awareness meetings on cooperative societies in the villages and submit weekly reports of these meetings.

He also asked the department to look at possibilities of starting a small dairy cooperative body on the line of Amul – an Indian cooperative dairy company.

However, the Deputy Commissioner was happy that there has been marked improvement in the planning and activities of horticulture, agriculture and veterinary departments and reiterated that each department must submit the report of their monthly activities.

A similar review meeting was also conducted for departments such as Fishery, PHE, Water Resources, Basin Development, Soil & Water Conservation on Wednesday.

The activities and implementation of schemes by Social Welfare, DCPU, Supply & Tourism departments will be reviewed on Thursday.