Football referee clinic concludes

Shillong: A four-day football referee clinic-cum-refresher course was held in Jowai, organised by the West Jaintia District Sports Association and supported by the Meghalaya Football Association, last week.The course was led by resource persons Ri-iohlang Dhar and Romanium Syngkon and was attended by 24 referees. Dhar is a FIFA-level assistant referee, while Syngkon is the WJDSA head referee. The course ran from November 5-8 at Kiang Nangbah Stadium.