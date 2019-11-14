Govt tells councils to prevent groups from checking license

SHILLONG: The state government has directed the three autonomous district councils to ensure that no groups conduct checking for labour license masquareding as their officials.

The direction was issued during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and attended by the CEMs of KHADC and JHADC and EM of GHADC besides officials here on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed amendments to the Sixth Schedule and implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma said that certain reports have been received that some groups are checking labour license in the name of the district councils. “It has come to notice that certain groups have been going around under the guise of working for the district councils to check labour license and things like that and we have asked them to make sure that this sort of thing is stopped,” Sangma said.

He said the government has asked the district councils to be firm and ensure that only their authorised officials conduct such checking.

The government has also directed the councils to come up with a notification in this regard immediately.

“A lot of harassment has been meted out to people and this kind of behavior is unacceptable to us and we want the district councils to make it very clear that only their authorised employees are to conduct checking and nobody else,” he said.

Sangma said that the ADCs have assured that they would act on it and that by next week they would have some mechanism in place to stop such activities.

During the meeting, the three district councils were also updated on the proposed amendments pertaining to the Sixth Schedule and were informed that the matter is now pending with the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The government also sought suggestions from the councils on the matter so that they and the government can move in unison.

“The three district councils and the government are on the same page with regard to the amendments”, Sangma said.

The district councils also raised the issue of unrepresented tribes.

The government also sought the views of the district councils on implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.