Jaintia body condemns sexual abuse by cop

JOWAI: The All Jaintia Cement and Clinker Transporters’ Association (AJCCTA) along with pressure groups of Jaintia Hills on Wednesday condemned the officer-in-charge of Ladrymbai Outpost, Habanjop Khonglah for allegedly molesting a young lawyer of the Khliehriat Court.

The KSU-JH, JSM-CB, FKJGP-JH and Stieh have also condemned the act.

“We strongly condemned the act of the Police officer who is supposed to protect the weak,” said a statement released by the AJCCTA.

“We would like to request the higher authorities of the police department to take up the matter seriously, ” said AJCCTA general secretary Kyrshan Dkhar.