Miley Cyrus visits Fine Arts Museum ahead of vocal surgery

Miley Cyrus who underwent surgery on her vocal cords last week was spotted at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Wednesday to check out the ‘Ancient Nubia Now’ exhibit.

Cyrus dressed in an Iron Maiden T-shirt and pink Pucci beanie hat was spotted viewing the jewels of Nubia’s queens on Wednesday.

She was seen posing for a photo in front of the undeciphered Stele of King Tanyidamani and a shrine, reported People magazine.

The singer also took photos with fans during her visit.

When a museum employee asked for a photo, Cyrus agreed and even complimented the exhibition and nearby art. (ANI)