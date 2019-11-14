Residents Act to roll this year, assures CM

Guv yet to receive ordinance

SHILLONG: The state government hopes to implement the ordinance on Residents Act this year.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday that the “system and technology” to be put in place were being prepared. “It will take some time to be on the ground but not months and months,” he said.

Informing that the technology partners are working on the idea, the chief minister said he was hopeful that the system will be in place within this year.

He said that registration of people visiting the state can be done easily under the Act.

Earlier in the day, Governor Tathagata Roy said he is yet to receive the ordinance of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 even though two weeks have passed since it was approved by the state Cabinet.

“The Governor’s secretariat till 11 am today (Wednesday) is yet to receive any papers from the government,” Roy said while speaking to reporters.

Asked to comment on the ordinance, which aims to regulate entry of people from outside, he said he could not as he was yet to see it.

The statement of governor assumes significance as the media reports had quoted Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday as saying that the ordinance was sent to the governor for approval.

An official source said on Wednesday that the ordinance is still being examined by both law and political departments to avoid any legal complications.

The purpose of examining the ordinance further is to ensure that the governor does not send it back again seeking clarifications.

Earlier, before the approval of cabinet, the Advocate General and the officials of the law department had examined the ordinance.

In view of the confusion arising out of the ordinance especially related to the entry of visitors, the chief minister held a meeting with the CEMs of KHADC, JHADC and GHADC on Wednesday to explain the intention of the government.