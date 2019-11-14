Workshop on grassroots innovation dialogue in Tura

TURA: A one-day workshop on ‘Grassroots Innovation Dialogue for Grassroots Innovation and Traditional Knowledge’ was organised by the Community Led Landscape Management Project (CLLMP) at the Extension Training Centre in Dakopgre, Tura on Wednesday.

The programme was organised to sensitise the line departments, VNRMC, civil society and other traditional bodies on grassroots innovation fund which is available under CLLMP and to enable the district innovators committee to shortlist the eligible traditional knowledge holders and innovators that will be provided financial assistance through the project.

Speaking on the occasion West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the district innovation committee Ram Singh said that there are a lot of grass root champions in rural areas performing different activities such as cleaning drives, plantation and preservation of water bodies including segregation of waste which need to be identified, encouraged and brought to the attention of the people.

Appreciating these activities, he urged the line departments to share knowledge-based ideas which will in turn create better innovative ideas for sustainable natural resource management.

The assistant manager of CLLMP knowledge management, Evanylla Marbaniang gave a power point presentation and spoke about the guidelines including the types of eligible innovations based on eco-friendly natural resource management and innovation dialogue which provide a platform for shortlisted individuals, groups and organisations to present their ideas and innovations.

She also informed that the shortlisted innovators of the region who fulfill the eligibility criteria of the grassroots innovation will be financially supported under the grassroots innovation fund which will be between Rs 1 to 5 lakh.

Further she informed that the CLLMP is supported by the World Bank and aims to strengthen community-led natural resource management based on a landscape approach in Meghalaya implemented by the Meghalaya Basin Development Agency (MBDA) for a period of five years from 2018 to 2023.

During the programme, a few innovators of the region, including Cryspil K Sangma, Daisy Christine Momin, Sengmitchi C Marak and Dewal M Sangma displayed their products and innovations at the workshop.