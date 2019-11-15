Fiery India pacers feast on Tigers on Day 1

India score 86/1 after packing up visitors for 150

Indore: India’s pace troika was at its menacing best against an under-confident Bangladesh, helping the home team seize control of the first Test here on the opening day itself.

On one of the bounciest tracks in recent times, Bangladesh were bundled out for 150 in 58.3 overs, lasting barely two sessions and a few overs more here on Thursday. With ample time at their disposal, India ended the day at 86 for 1 in 26 overs, losing Rohit Sharma’s (6) wicket to Abu Jayed. The notable aspect during the Indian innings was Cheteshwar Pujara (46 batting) outscoring the more flamboyant Mayank Agarwal (37 batting) during their unbroken 72-run stand, leaving ominous signs for the four-man Bangladesh attack.

The first day’s proceedings starkly highlighted the gulf between world’s No.1 and No.9 Test sides. Umesh Yadav (2/47 in 14.3 overs), Ishant Sharma (2/20 in 12 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/27 in 12 overs) made life difficult for a team whose batsmen lacked both in technique and temperament. A luckless Ravichandran Ashwin (2/43 in 16 overs), let down by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips cordon, also had a couple of clean-bowled dismissals in his kitty in the post-lunch session. The three Indian pacers consistently bowled at 140 kmph, with seam, swing and bounce making life miserable for Bangladeshi batsmen.

Each of the three displayed different qualities and it was evident from the manner of dismissals. Ishant’s bowling was about disconcerting bounce from length that had opener Shadman Islam caught behind and the occasional fuller delivery holding its line that forced Liton Das to edge one to Virat Kohli in the slips.

For Umesh, it started with brisk pace and getting it to seam into other opener Imrul Kayes and making him expect more incoming deliveries. Just when Kayes was getting used to a pattern, Umesh produced away going deliveries for the left-hander, squaring him up and the edge flew to slips.

He again came in the post-tea session during which the tailenders looked scared, retreating towards square leg in fear of getting hurt.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; Mohammmed Shami 3/27); India 86/1 (Cheteshwar Pujara 43 batting, Mayank Agarwal 37 batting). (PTI)