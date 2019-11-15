Fraud and forgery allegation on Forest officials

TURA: An RTI activist from Tura has charged the state Forest Department with allegation of fraud and forgery over the monthly withdrawal of money in the form of muster roll payment against the name of a casual worker that no longer existed.

Resident of Babupara locality, C M Sangma, released to the media details of the RTI reply in which it was found that two forest rangers had been fraudulently withdrawing monthly salary in the name of a muster roll worker who had already left the job way back in 2016.

“I filed an RTI petition to the DFO – Territorial, (WGH and SWGH) for the list of muster roll workers. In the same list, the name of one Biwijan Bewa was listed as serial number 79. This is a huge surprise as since June 11, 2016, the worker was discontinued,” said Sangma in a statement.

Bewa was a muster roll worker in the Hollaidanga Range under WGH and the petitioner alleged that two rangers had been withdrawing the monthly dues from a non-existent worker for the past three years. The RTI activist is demanding action against the guilty officers.