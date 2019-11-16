By-election to Langrin unlikely this year

SHILLONG: The executive committee of the KHADC on Friday condoled the death of former MDC Leston Wanswet and Langrin MDC, N Marwein who passed away recently.

The CEM of KHADC, Teinwell Dkhar, however, said that the by-election to Langrin is unlikely to be held this year. ‘We have to turn to the state government to hold the by-election within 6 months’, Dkhar said. The executive committee has also decided to recall the Land Bill passed in 2014 with an intention to improve it. Dkhar said the bill will be recalled after or before the winter session of the KHADC. On the issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Dkhar said the jurisdiction of the KHADC should be exempted from the CAB and the EC of the KHADC will bring a resolution on the CAB in the winter session.

No monolith festival this year

Teinwell Dkhar informed that the monolith festival could not be organised this year. He also said there are suggestions to shift the venue of the festival from Mawphlang to some other place due to congestion.

Dkhar said that the EC also discussed on election of the Lyngdoh of Hima Mawphlang, and traditional heads of Elaka Mynsteng, Elaka Nongtyrnem Hima Dwara.