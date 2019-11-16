Govt commits to ease city traffic

SHILLONG: The division bench of High Court of Meghalaya, comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice HS Thangkhiew, has disposed of a PIL on traffic congestion after the government assured to take pro-active steps.

The PIL was filed by advocate SP Mahanta asking the state government to check traffic congestion, expand and widen roads, construct flyovers and keep a check on the illegal activities by those who park vehicles at night.

Mahanta pointed out that he personally visited various places in and around Shillong city whereby during peak hours, the traffic congestion starting from Madanrting police station continues to flow through National Highway 44 to National Highway 6 in Nongthymmai and further leading up to Fire Brigade,St. Edmund’s road, Dhankheti Point, Malki Point, Barik Point, Shillong civil hospital, Anjalee pump, Rhino Point, Lumdiengjri junction, Mawlai bridge up to Mawlai petrol pump and while travelling via GS Road (National Highway 40) from Guwahati, the traffic congestion starts from Mawiong up to Mawlai and the congestion starts from the area of Shillong Helipad from 7th Mile up to Rhino Point causing inconvenience and agony to the public at large.

It was further contended that the national highways, state roads and locality roads are damaged and have developed potholes which narrow down the structure of the road leading to more traffic congestion. The road leading from Laitkor to Shillong View Point which was usually used by the tourists is left unattended by the state government and the Indian Air Force. Use of the road by the latter has caused further damage but the IAF has taken no step to repair and maintain it. The petitioner has also given various suggestions for easing the problem of traffic congestion in the city.

Advocate General Amit Kumar submitted that there are several reasons for rise in traffic in any town or city such as increase of population and its pressure on road and also increase in number of private vehicles.

“There are short- and long- term measures taken by urban planners to decongest any town. Long-term measures would include creating satellite city, shifting of government offices to the new township and short-term measures would include widening of the road wherever possible and better traffic management, among others”, he said.

The measures to manage traffic are a continuous and long-term process for experts, and therefore, this issue cannot be the subject matter of PIL which is essentially meant for protecting the fundamental rights of poor, downtrodden and hapless people, the advocate general said.

It was argued that the plea of the petitioner to widen the roads and build flyovers are linked to policy matters and the government from time to time has been addressing the issue by widening the roads and constructing bypasses within its limited financial constraints.

Moreover, flyover, widening of road and other initiatives have never been held to be long-term solution to the traffic woes, the advocate general observed.

The court said on merit, the advocate general had submitted that the government is already concerned over the issue of traffic snarl and has taken some measures and would be taking further measures to ease the traffic jam in Shillong.

Mahanta submitted that since the government has acknowledged most of the issues, he would be satisfied if the petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondents to also take into consideration other suggestions given by him.

The court disposed of the petition in view of the specific stand taken by the government to tackle the problem of traffic congestion in Shillong and considering the limited scope of interference by the court in exercise of its power for judicial review.

The court directed the government to take into consideration the suggestions given by the petitioner while formulating any policy for easing out traffic congestion in the city.